1/
LYNDA M. (SILVA) BYRNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYNDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYRNE, Lynda M. (Silva) Of Medford, after a 7 year battle with breast cancer, November 4. Beloved wife of 35 years to John M. Byrne Jr. Adoring mother of Sean W. Byrne of Andover and Shannon N. Byrne and her fiancé Daniel Deasy of Medford. Cherished daughter of Theresa A. (Dunderdale) and the late William "Bill" Silva of Medford. Dear sister of Terry Ann Silva of Haverhill, Ann Marie Connors and her husband Robert of Medford, Marie Elena Tirone and her husband Vincent of Woburn and William Silva of Medford. Auntie Lynda to Kenneth and Michelle Luongo, Robert Connors and his wife Victoria, Alexa Connors, Jenna Tirone, Christopher and Stephanie Silva and Grand Auntie to Giavanna, Dante, Mariella and Emma. A Funeral Service will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, November 12 at 10AM. Relatives and friends are cordially invited. Visiting hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Wednesday, November 11, from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Lynda to the Breast Cancer Research Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Lynda M. (Silva) BYRNE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved