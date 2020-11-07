BYRNE, Lynda M. (Silva) Of Medford, after a 7 year battle with breast cancer, November 4. Beloved wife of 35 years to John M. Byrne Jr. Adoring mother of Sean W. Byrne of Andover and Shannon N. Byrne and her fiancé Daniel Deasy of Medford. Cherished daughter of Theresa A. (Dunderdale) and the late William "Bill" Silva of Medford. Dear sister of Terry Ann Silva of Haverhill, Ann Marie Connors and her husband Robert of Medford, Marie Elena Tirone and her husband Vincent of Woburn and William Silva of Medford. Auntie Lynda to Kenneth and Michelle Luongo, Robert Connors and his wife Victoria, Alexa Connors, Jenna Tirone, Christopher and Stephanie Silva and Grand Auntie to Giavanna, Dante, Mariella and Emma. A Funeral Service will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, November 12 at 10AM. Relatives and friends are cordially invited. Visiting hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Wednesday, November 11, from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Lynda to the Breast Cancer Research Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net
. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington View the online memorial for Lynda M. (Silva) BYRNE