DePASQUALE, Lindsay A. Of Medford, September 25th. Beloved daughter of Philip J. DePasquale and his wife Deborah of Medford and the late Kathleen (Fagan). Loving niece of Rosalie Giudice and her late husband Ronald. Dear cousin of Lauren Giudice and her daughter Peyton and the late Ronald Giudice, Jr. Dear niece of the late Susan Merriweather and cousin to Meghan and John Freedman and their children Jacob and Meckenzie. Also survived by her devoted companion, Jonathan O'Connell. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, October 1st, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lindsay's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019