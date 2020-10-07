1/1
LYNETTE ABRAMSON
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYNETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABRAMSON, Lynette Lynette D. Abramson, 74, of Framingham, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, with her husband and daughters by her side. She was born on February 21, 1946, in Boston, to Harry and Doris Davis. She grew up in Dorchester, attended Girls Latin School, and graduated from Tufts University. She was a physical therapist for more than 40 years. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Abramson; her two children, Jana Abramson and Marla Abramson; her son-in-law, Jonathan Skolnick; her two grandchildren; her brother, Mark Davis and his wife, Cookie; her brother, Stanley Davis and his wife, Kim McLaughlin; her aunt, Nancy Raser; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved