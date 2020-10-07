ABRAMSON, Lynette Lynette D. Abramson, 74, of Framingham, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, with her husband and daughters by her side. She was born on February 21, 1946, in Boston, to Harry and Doris Davis. She grew up in Dorchester, attended Girls Latin School, and graduated from Tufts University. She was a physical therapist for more than 40 years. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Abramson; her two children, Jana Abramson and Marla Abramson; her son-in-law, Jonathan Skolnick; her two grandchildren; her brother, Mark Davis and his wife, Cookie; her brother, Stanley Davis and his wife, Kim McLaughlin; her aunt, Nancy Raser; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com