LYNN ANN (SUSSENBERGER) PARROTT

LYNN ANN (SUSSENBERGER) PARROTT Obituary
PARROTT, Lynn Ann (Sussenberger) Of Burlington, on April 20. Loving mother of William, Brett, Rebecca, and Blake. Daughter of William and Helen (Spence) Sussenberger of Tewksbury. Sister of Dawn Sussenberger of Lowell and Amy Sussenberger of Tewksbury. Longtime companion of Chris Ferragamo of Wakefield. She also leaves her beloved dog, Buster. At this time, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lynn's name may be made to , or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the . For obituary and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
