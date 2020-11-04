DALY, Lynn Anne (Heneberry) Age 47, of Walpole, passed away suddenly of heart failure Sunday, November 1, 2020. Loving mother of Aine and Will Daly, and Lily Thomas. Beloved daughter of Edward Heneberry of Walpole and the late Diane (Schnabel) Heneberry. Cherished sister of Jeanne (Heneberry) O'Rourke and her husband Tom of Norwood, cousin of Diane and Chris Gray of Walpole, Daniel Schnabel of Walpole, loved niece and cousin of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Lynn was a registered nurse and enjoyed family time in Truro at the beach and being with her three children and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Jimmy Fund, or the next time you have nachos or boneless buffalo wings, think of her. For online guestbook, please visit