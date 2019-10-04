|
KULESZA, Lynn E. Passed away at her home in Millis on Oct. 2, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Fleming) Paille. Beloved wife and best friend to John Kulesza for almost 48 years. She is survived by their two wonderful sons and their families - Jim (Kati) and their children Carl, Saku, and Henri of Windham NH; Jeff (Emily) and their children Brayden, Colton, Cameron, Adrian, Hazel, and Jobie of Hilliard, OH. Lynn was also stepdaughter of Maureen Paille and stepsister to Maureen's children Gary and Brenda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 with Fr. Linus Mendis officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Millis. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 4 PM until 6 PM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054. In lieu of flowers, Lynn has requested memorial donations be made in her name to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; and that you practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019