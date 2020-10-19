WADSWORTH, Lynn G. Of Falmouth, MA, Needham, MA, and Fort Myers, FL, died peacefully in Falmouth, MA on October 16, surrounded by family. He was 94 years old. Born in 1926 in Warehouse Point, CT to Lynn G. and Florence Wadsworth, Lynn grew up in Needham, MA. Survived by his wife of 70 years Ann (Dunphy) Wadsworth and three daughters, Joan and her husband Stephen Calkins of Northville, MI, Patricia and her husband Robert L. Oldershaw of Amherst, MA, and Carol of Walpole, MA. Lynn is survived by five grandchildren, Timothy, and his wife Adriana, Geoffrey, and Virginia Calkins and William, and Catherine Oldershaw and three great-grandchildren, Derek Oldershaw, Vincent and Valentina Calkins. Lynn was predeceased by his sisters Arlene (Wadsworth) White, Geraldine (Wadsworth) Gitlin, and Frances (Wadsworth) McNevin. Lynn graduated from Needham High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Pacific campaign. Upon his return, he and Ann married in 1950. Lynn graduated from Suffolk University in 1951. Lynn and Ann settled in Needham where they raised their children. Lynn was active in the Needham Lions Club and the YMCA of Needham. A longtime employee of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, Lynn retired as a Vice President in 1987. Lynn was a boater, bicyclist and an avid golfer. He was a member of the Nehoiden, Pocasset and Woods Hole Golf Cubs, and served on the Board of the Woods Hole Golf Club from 1996 to 2002. He and Ann spent winters in Ft. Myers, FL where he took advantage of the opportunity for year-round golfing. A private service will be held at a later date. Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508-540-4172





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store