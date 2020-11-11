1/1
LYNN (SIMONDS) HAMILTON
HAMILTON, Lynn (Simonds) Was born in Boston, MA, on February 22, 1947, the daughter of Jean Evatt Simonds and Gifford Kingsbury Simonds, Jr. She passed away peacefully with both sons and her youngest sister at her side on October 3, 2020, at the early age of 73. Lynn was the oldest of four daughters. She wintered in Fitchburg, MA and summered in Marblehead, MA, where her father was Commodore of the Eastern Yacht Club and she developed her passion for the water. She graduated from Applewild School in Fitchburg, Mount Vernon Seminary in Washington, D.C. and studied Interior Decorating at Chamberlain Jr. College in Boston. In November 1968, Lynn married John M. Hamilton. They were longtime residents of Weston, MA, and members of the Weston Golf Club. They also had a home in Bal Harbor, FL and were members of Indian Creek Golf Club.

Lynn loved to travel exploring different parts of the world and meeting new people. Lynn shared many great experiences over the years with her friends from Marblehead, Weston, and Miami. She was a fierce competitor who strived to be the best at whatever she was doing, excelling at a variety of interests and always with a sparkle in her eyes. She was a four-time Club Champion, winning twice at each club and enjoyed volunteering at many different golf tournaments. She was an avid bridge player and was well on her way to becoming a Bridge Life Master.

Lynn, a wonderful mother, is survived by her two sons, Stephen his wife Michelle and granddaughter Hailey, Christopher and his fianc?e Melina Magazzu. She is also survived by her sister, Annie Simonds Clifford and her husband Robert Clifford, as well as her niece Hollis Wells Silverman and her husband David Silverman, and their two children Davis and Matthew. Her sisters, Jill K. Cook and Dale S. Wells, and brother-in-law Chipp Davis Wells, predeceased her. She also leaves behind many extended family members. Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "in honor of Lynn Hamilton" to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, bit.ly/StJudeForChildren or to Mayo Clinic, philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
