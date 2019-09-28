|
JOHNSON, Lynn (Felicani) On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Lynn Felicani Johnson passed away at age 79. Lynn was born on August 26, 1940 in Arlington, MA to Anteo and Evelyn Felicani. She received her teaching degree from Boston State Teachers College in 1963 and taught elementary school in Billerica, MA for over 25 years. In 1977, she married her beloved Milton Paul Johnson and they raised a daughter, Jennifer. Lynn had a magnetic personality, which over the years gave her a very wide social circle of dear friends and relatives. She spent many winters in Pompano, FL, and ultimately settled to Kennebunkport, ME. She was known as Mena to her grandchildren and an ever expanding circle of her grandchildren's friends. She was an incredibly giving person who wouldn't think twice about helping out her friends and acquaintances. Lynn was preceded in death by her father Anteo, mother Evelyn and brother Robert. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Rich, son in law Jeff and her grandchildren Sofia, Ethan and Molly. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON on Wednesday at 11AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford St., Arlington at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with her family from 9-11AM. Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory may be made to the Kennebunkport Historical Society, PO Box 1127, Kennebunkport, ME 04046 (kporths.com). For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please see keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019