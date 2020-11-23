PERRY, Lynn (D'Ambrose) Smart, beautiful, warmhearted... Lynn showered those in her world with love and kindness. She was a one-of-a-kind soul who radiated grace, who touched many lives, and who shall be deeply missed by all who knew her. Lynn died peacefully with loved ones by her side on November 22, in Cambridge, MA. Lynn's greatest love was Alfred Perry, whom she met through mutual friends. On their first date, they went to see live music -- a passion they shared. They didn't miss a Van Morrison concert for decades. In 1986, they were married; for their honeymoon, they booked a room at The Carlyle and saw the legendary Bobby Short in concert. For the rest of their years, Lynn and Al treasured visiting NYC. They also loved to travel elsewhere, often with or to visit their dearest friends. Their favorite trips included Tanzania, East Africa; New Zealand/Great Barrier Island; West Palm Beach; and the U.S. Open. On their last international trip, they toured Portugal, discovering the delights of Lisbon, the Algarve, the famed Portuguese food and wine, and Portuguese blues (Fado) music. Lynn was a stylish woman -- Al often called her "one of the best dressed women in town." She was a ferocious reader, especially of mystery and adventure books, and an avid runner. On Sunday mornings, Lynn lounged with a cup of coffee and The New York Times -- she always reveled in the small moments that make life grand. Her heart was huge, with a deep well of love that encompassed an array of people and places, such as Cambridge, her adopted hometown, and Truro, where she spent many breezy summers with her dearest friends and Godchildren. Lynn was an amazing Godmother -- filled with love, guidance, fun, and a generosity of spirit toward her Godchildren, Will Simpkins, Greer Simpkins Epstein, Nicole Wineland-Thomson, Erica Landerson, Kanha Stockford, and the Alcorn sisters, Sarah and Margaret. Lynn always had a love of learning and was accepted to Northfield Mount Hermon in Northfield, MA. After graduating with honors, she went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Boston University, an Ed.M. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a master's in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. Lynn, whose altruistic and caring nature was unmatched, devoted her entire career to the fields of education and community service. She worked at several community organizations, including as Director of Social Services at North Bennett Street School, Director of National Programs at The Education Resources Institute, Director of Development at Mount Auburn Hospital, and Executive Director of Cambridge Community Services and Cambridge Community Foundation. In 2002, she began working as a Senior Program Officer at the Nellie Mae Education Foundation, where she remained until her retirement. Lynn was born in Waterbury, CT, to the late Eugene and Angela (Carserino) D'Ambrose. She had one sister, Wendy, with whom she remained very close her entire life. Above all, Lynn will be remembered as sweet and thoughtful, always searching for ways to make someone's day better — and as giving and compassionate. A Private Service for family and close friends will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested in-memoriam donations to a charity of your choice
.