KEANE, Lynne A. (Davis) Age 80, formerly of Roslindale, passed away November 17 at her home in La Grange, IL. Adored wife of 51 years of the late Albert T. Keane, she was preceded in death by her parents Leone (Field) and Robert P. Davis. Beloved mother of Lisa (Larry) Benjamin, Robert Keane, Michael Keane, Jennifer Keane, and Benjamin (Beth) Keane of Illinois; dear sister of Susan Davis and William Davis of Roslindale, Fred (Mary) Davis and Richard (Sandra) Davis of West Roxbury, and the late Paul Davis, Michael Davis, and Pamela (late Charles "Buddy") Wiggins. Cherished grandmother of Samantha (David) Presley, Abigail Keane, and Jessica and Brian Benjamin; devoted great-grandmother of four and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of the late Patricia Keane, John Keane and William Keane. Though the latter half of her life was spent in Illinois, her heart remained with her extended family and friends in the Boston area which she greatly enjoyed visiting whenever possible. Memorial services to be held online on Sunday, November 29. For details, please reach out to the family or contact Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
