LYNNE ARLENE (FORSTER) KILLORY

LYNNE ARLENE (FORSTER) KILLORY Obituary
KILLORY, Lynne Arlene (Forster) Of Walpole, April 30, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of James F. Killory. Loving mother of Daniel N. Killory and his wife Kathleen of Walpole, Kathleen E. Calvert and her husband David of Ladue, MO, Terri L. O'Brien and her husband Matthew of Rockland and Susan D. Kelley and her husband Jack of Norfolk. Cherished grandmother of Quinnilan Calvert, Piersson Calvert and Soren Calvert, all of Ladue, MO. Also survived by her family dog, Spirit. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Lynne's family has decided that her visitation and funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Walpole Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
