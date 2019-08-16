Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish
LYNNE CARBONE


1964 - 2019
LYNNE CARBONE Obituary
CARBONE, Lynne Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2019, at the age of 55. Born in Revere on August 14, 1964 to Carole (Durant) Carbone and the late John A. Carbone. Devoted mother of the late Daniel John Carbone. Beloved sister of Steven Carbone and his wife Jayne of Saugus, John A. Carbone, Jr. and his wife Christine of Billerica, and the late Brett Carbone. Cherished aunt of John Anthony Carbone, Connor Morency, Danielle Morency, Sophia Carbone, and London Carbone. Also survived by many loving aunts and uncles. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., REVERE on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For guestbook please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
