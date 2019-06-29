|
PESCE, Lynne P. (Kesler) Of Lynnfield formerly of Lynn, June 29. Loving mother of Kristin Doherty and husband Keven of Lynnfield. Devoted grandmother of Cameron, Ryan, and Ben. Also survived by her brother, Lee Kesler and wife Joanne of Reading; as well as her stepfather, Charles Porter of Wakefield, and many dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant St., Wakefield, on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019