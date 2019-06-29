Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
5 Bryant St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
LYNNE P. (KESLER) PESCE

LYNNE P. (KESLER) PESCE Obituary
PESCE, Lynne P. (Kesler) Of Lynnfield formerly of Lynn, June 29. Loving mother of Kristin Doherty and husband Keven of Lynnfield. Devoted grandmother of Cameron, Ryan, and Ben. Also survived by her brother, Lee Kesler and wife Joanne of Reading; as well as her stepfather, Charles Porter of Wakefield, and many dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant St., Wakefield, on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
