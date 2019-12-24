Boston Globe Obituaries
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jubilee Christian Church
1500 Blue Hill Ave.
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jubilee Christian Church
1500 Blue Hill Ave.
Mattapan, MA
View Map
LYNNE R. (ELLCOCK) COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Lynne R. (Ellcock) In Boston, Wed., Dec. 18. Devoted wife of Pastor Warren F. Collins. Devoted mother of Caleb F. Collins (Shauna), Alysha L. Collins, Joshua W. Collins, Jeremy R. Collins (Valesay), Deitra K. Schneeberg (Eugene), David P. Collins (Bethany) and Emmanuel W. Collins. Beloved sister of Warren, Barbara, Kim, Dana Ellcock and the late Leroy. She also leaves 15 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Fri., Dec. 27, 11 a.m., at Jubilee Christian Church, 1500 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting Hour at the church, Fri., 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019
