COLLINS, Lynne R. (Ellcock) In Boston, Wed., Dec. 18. Devoted wife of Pastor Warren F. Collins. Devoted mother of Caleb F. Collins (Shauna), Alysha L. Collins, Joshua W. Collins, Jeremy R. Collins (Valesay), Deitra K. Schneeberg (Eugene), David P. Collins (Bethany) and Emmanuel W. Collins. Beloved sister of Warren, Barbara, Kim, Dana Ellcock and the late Leroy. She also leaves 15 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Fri., Dec. 27, 11 a.m., at Jubilee Christian Church, 1500 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting Hour at the church, Fri., 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019