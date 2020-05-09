|
GOLDSTEIN, M. Alvin "AL" Of Taunton, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at age 88. He was the devoted husband of Barbara (Spiegel) Goldstein; they were married for 63 years. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his three sons; Mitchell and his companion Petra and his former wife Debbie, Todd and his wife Donna, and Jeff and his wife Robin; his sister Shirley; his nine cherished grandchildren: Ari, Elana, Jared, Sydney, Madison, Abbey, Josh, Jessie and Sarah, her husband Zvi, and their son Gabriel, who is Al's great-grandson. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Harry and Elsie (Tatelman) Goldstein. He was a graduate of Boston University and a veteran of the US Army. Al was an early pioneer in the computer business. Later on in life, he and Barbara started their own Hallmark franchise in Randolph, MA. He loved talking with the customers and helping them with life's celebrations as well as the challenges. There was nothing more important to Al than his family. He treasured family vacations and time in Florida. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor and enduring respect for Jewish Tradition. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his Funeral Services will be private. An online memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim, 901 N. Main Street. Attleboro, MA 02703, or to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at www.bidmc.org/give Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020