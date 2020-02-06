Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial
773 Moody St.
WALTHAM, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial
773 Moody St.
WALTHAM, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
311 River St.
Waltham, MA
View Map
M. ANITA (MOBILIA) POIRIER

M. ANITA (MOBILIA) POIRIER Obituary
POIRIER, M. Anita (Mobilia) Of Waltham, MA, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at the Meadowgreen Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Anita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Clifford, her cherished grandson Branden, her dear parents Joseph and Marie Rita (Belliveau) Mobilia and her siblings.

She is survived by her 5 devoted & loving children, Barbara Tabin and husband David, Holyoke, MA, David and Jill Poirier, Marshfield, MA, Susan and Jim Brown, Milford, MA, Ronald and Susan Poirier, Waltham, MA and Joyce and Paul Quaranto, Waltham, MA, 14 remaining grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Anita's Life from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Monday at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel on Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anita's memory to the Visiting Nurse and Community Care, 37 Broadway #2, Arlington, MA 02474.

For complete obituary, guestbook and additional information, please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
