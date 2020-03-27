Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for M. SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. AUDREY (NEWTON) SCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. AUDREY (NEWTON) SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, M. Audrey (Newton) Of Burlington, March 26. Beloved wife of the late Walter E. Loving mother of Mark and his wife Priscilla of Andover, Craig and his wife Wendy of Burlington and Cheryl and her companion Cathy O'Neil of Denver, CO. Proud grandmother of Alexandra, Maia & Mei. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -