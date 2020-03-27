|
SCOTT, M. Audrey (Newton) Of Burlington, March 26. Beloved wife of the late Walter E. Loving mother of Mark and his wife Priscilla of Andover, Craig and his wife Wendy of Burlington and Cheryl and her companion Cathy O'Neil of Denver, CO. Proud grandmother of Alexandra, Maia & Mei. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020