CORBETT, M. Bernadette (O'Donnell) Born August 7, 1924, died March 25, 2020, of Green Harbor Marshfield, formerly of Watertown. Loving daughter of John (Jack, "Pop") O'Donnell and Margaret ("Ma") Hession O'Donnell (both deceased), widow of John F. Corbett (deceased 1999), mother of Peter, Marybeth, Stephen, David, Philip and Tim, mother-in-law of Tobie Atlas, Lee Corbett, Mary Callahan and Jesus Alvarez Piñera, grandmother of Alisha Elliott, Noah Atlas, and Bernadette, Stephanie, John, Eamon and Una Corbett, great-grandmother of Natalie Elliott. Dear sister of the late Claire Olsen, Janet Aucoin, and Arlene Durkin. Bernie worked on the founding of the Watertown Boys' Club and served on its board, becoming its first woman president (and overseeing its change of name to the Boys' and Girls' Club), and receiving the Woman of the Year Award from the Watertown Chamber of Commerce in 1981. Bernie was a member of the library, history and arts guilds in Watertown, and later in Bonita Springs, FL, and Marshfield. She was active with Mount Auburn Hospital throughout her life, serving for many years on the advisory board and then volunteering in the gift shop. She continued to serve the nursing profession, volunteering as a nurse at BC High School and for Red Cross blood banks for many years, and serving on the board of the Visiting Nurses Association of Belmont and Watertown. A Celebration of Bernie's Life will be held at a later date, with arrangements to be made through MacDonald Rockwell Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Memorial contributions in Bernie's name may be made to the Watertown Boys' and Girls' Club, 25 Whites Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary & guestbook, please visit macdonaldrockwell.com MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020