Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rt. 62)
North Reading, MA
More Obituaries for M. DALTON
M. CHARLOTTE (HUGHES) DALTON

M. CHARLOTTE (HUGHES) DALTON Obituary
DALTON, M. Charlotte (Hughes) Of North Reading, July 13, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Chester Dalton; loving mother of sons, James Dalton and his late wife Cheryl, Shawn Dalton and the late Wayne Dalton; daughters, Paula Sollazzo and her husband Frank and Pamela Howe and her husband Bob; her brothers, Charles Hughes and late wife Audrey, the late Gerald, Harry and Elmer Hughes; sisters, Agnes Mitchell and late husband Clarence, Hazel Feehan and late husband Jim and the late Helen Kilbride; 9 grandchildren, Marc and Bryan Sollazzo, Ashley Terranova, Christopher, Kelly and Stacy Howe, Nicholas, Danielle and Briana Dalton; 5 great-grandchildren, Trevor Howe, Samantha Cauldwell, Miabella Sollazzo, Vincent Terranova and Joseph Sollazzo; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Thursday, July 18 at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling Hours on Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 8 PM. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Retired Para Professional teacher at the L.D. Batchelder School in North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for M. Charlotte (Hughes) DALTON
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019
