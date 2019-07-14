|
DALTON, M. Charlotte (Hughes) Of North Reading, July 13, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Chester Dalton; loving mother of sons, James Dalton and his late wife Cheryl, Shawn Dalton and the late Wayne Dalton; daughters, Paula Sollazzo and her husband Frank and Pamela Howe and her husband Bob; her brothers, Charles Hughes and late wife Audrey, the late Gerald, Harry and Elmer Hughes; sisters, Agnes Mitchell and late husband Clarence, Hazel Feehan and late husband Jim and the late Helen Kilbride; 9 grandchildren, Marc and Bryan Sollazzo, Ashley Terranova, Christopher, Kelly and Stacy Howe, Nicholas, Danielle and Briana Dalton; 5 great-grandchildren, Trevor Howe, Samantha Cauldwell, Miabella Sollazzo, Vincent Terranova and Joseph Sollazzo; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Thursday, July 18 at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling Hours on Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 8 PM. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Retired Para Professional teacher at the L.D. Batchelder School in North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019