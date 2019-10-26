|
|
SOLOMON, M. D. "Candy" Of Wayland, MA died October 25, 2019 at the age of 72. A devoted wife, mother, sister, niece and friend. Candy was born in Long Beach, CA on February 15, 1947 to Stanley and Natalie Scherer. Candy grew up by the ocean, was a graceful ballerina who practiced with the Boston Repertory Theater Company, studied calligraphy at the deCordova Museum school in Lincoln, MA, worked in the health care industry for years, and was fully devoted to caring for her family. She mastered several creative arts, including calligraphy, beading and piano (which she studied with Nini Perlo at the All Newton Music School). She is survived by her loving husband Ritchie Solomon, son Ari Solomon and his wife Sarah, brother Ron Scherer and his wife Joanie, brother Barry Scherer and his wife Myn Measor, and her aunt Pearl Podrove and her uncle Richard Resnick. Donations in Candy's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the . Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12:30pm at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE. Interment to follow at Shara Tfilo Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019