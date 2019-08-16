|
|
PICKERING, M. Doris (Mason) Of Weston, formerly of Watertown, August 9, 2019. Wife of the late George E. Pickering. Mother of Judith A. Dodge (John) of Acton, Cynthia J. "Candi" Aulenbach (Wayne) of Watertown, Patricia J. Koehler (Christopher) of Dennis, Kathryn M. Harrington (Kevin) and David G. Pickering (Amanda), all of Raleigh, NC. Sister of the late Walter Mason, Madeline Devlin, and Jean Shields. Sister-in-law of Robert Shields of South Boston. Also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Doris's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Saturday, September 7th, from 3 to 4 p.m. followed by her Funeral Service at 4 p.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will be on Monday, September 9th at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Community Hospice, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019