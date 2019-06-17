BEHENNA, M. Elizabeth (Kelley) Age 97, of Mattapoisett, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late William H. Behenna. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (Garvey) Kelley, Betty lived in Belmont for many years. Since 1955, she and her family summered in Mattapoisett until moving to her favorite place, their cottage by the sea, in 1995. Betty is survived by her children, Michele Burgess of Stony Creek, CT, and David Behenna and his wife Laura of Rye Beach, NH, seven grandchildren, Matthew Burgess, Katherine DiMarco, Meghan Havican, Susan Burgess, Natalie Behenna, William Behenna, II, and Christopher Behenna; six great-grandchildren, Juliana, Andrew, Finn, Rhys, Evan, and Grace; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Durham. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Mattapoisett. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent dePaul, c/o St. Anthony's Church, P.O. Box 501, Mattapoisett, MA 02739 or , 7 Mill Brook Road, Wilton, NH 03086. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com



View the online memorial for M. Elizabeth (Kelley) BEHENNA Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary