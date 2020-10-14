1/1
M. ELLEN (HALLION) FITZGERALD
FITZGERALD, M. Ellen (Hallion) October 12th, 2020. Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fitzgerald and dear mother to Kathleen, Gerald, Jr., Sean and Jennifer and 11 grandchildren. Sister to Bill Hallion of Swampscott, Robert Hallion of Westford, and Ruth Hallion of Harvard. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 18th, from 3-7PM, at the Conway, Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY. Private Funeral Service will be held at St. Ann's, Lynn Street, Peabody, MA 01960. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as well. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
