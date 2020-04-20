|
|
AYER, M. Eunice (Kelley) Age 89, former longtime Concord resident, April 19, 2020. Loving wife for 55 years of the late Alvah H. Ayer, Jr. Eunice leaves behind her children, Laurence P. Ayer and his companion Catherine Mellen of Nashua, NH, Janet Lunig and her husband James of Providence, RI, and Kevin Ayer of Great Barrington, her granddaughter, Elana M. Ayer of Litchfield, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Fifield, Jack Kelley, Jane "Betty" Tobin and Joan Collins. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, Eunice's immediate family gathered privately in the Dee Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For service updates and online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020