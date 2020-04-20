Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for M. AYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. EUNICE (KELLEY) AYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. EUNICE (KELLEY) AYER Obituary
AYER, M. Eunice (Kelley) Age 89, former longtime Concord resident, April 19, 2020. Loving wife for 55 years of the late Alvah H. Ayer, Jr. Eunice leaves behind her children, Laurence P. Ayer and his companion Catherine Mellen of Nashua, NH, Janet Lunig and her husband James of Providence, RI, and Kevin Ayer of Great Barrington, her granddaughter, Elana M. Ayer of Litchfield, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Fifield, Jack Kelley, Jane "Betty" Tobin and Joan Collins. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, Eunice's immediate family gathered privately in the Dee Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For service updates and online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -