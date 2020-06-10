Boston Globe Obituaries
REV. DR. M. JAMES WORKMAN

REV. DR. M. JAMES WORKMAN Obituary
WORKMAN, Rev. Dr. M. James Age 94, of Brooksby Village, Peabody, MA, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th at Brooksby Village in Peabody. Born in Port Huron, Michigan, he was drafted into the US Army at the age of 18. James fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of Gardelegen, receiving a bronze star for valor and meritorious service in a combat zone. He remained in Europe after the war as a bandsman in 405 HQ, entertaining Occupational troops by happily playing the trombone. Upon returning to the USA, James attended Michigan State College and Harvard Divinity School, graduating from the latter in 1954. He married his beloved wife, Eleanor Betty Workman, at the Park Street Church in Boston, MA in 1951. In September of 1953, they were called to the Congregational Church in East Bridgewater, MA and served there for 5 years. In 1958, they were called to the First Congregational Church in Braintree, MA, which was a large congregation made up of wonderful parishioners. James received two honorary degrees, as Doctor of Theology and Doctor of Divinity. After 33 years, he retired in 1991 as Minister Emeritus. Dr Workman was also chaplain of the Maximum-Security Prison for Youth in Bridgewater, MA and the Norfolk County Jail, retiring at the age of 80. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his two dearly loved sons, Bradford (Maria) Workman and Mark (Karen) Workman, three grandsons, James (Lauren) Workman, Darrell Workman and Matthew (Diana) Workman and two great-grandchildren, Amiel and Shoshana. Private Funeral Services will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home in NEEDHAM, MA. Interment with Military Honors followed at the Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or the . To share a memory Rev. Workman, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
