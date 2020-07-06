|
JOSEPH, SISTER M., JUDE of the HOLY FACE, O. CARM. Who went home to the Lord peacefully at Marian Manor on July 3, 2020 in the 44th year of her religious life. Sr. Joseph had been in and out of Tufts New England Medical Center, had returned to Marian Manor on Monday, June 29th and was receiving hospice care. The Sisters were at her bedside saying the rosary and Sister Joseph's sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Chuck Graul, were nearby. Sr. Joseph's brothers, Frederick and Roger, had also visited.
Dianne Marie Spring was born on October 6, 1947 in Boston, MA. Her parents, Frederick and Anna Louise (Lawless) Spring, were native Bostonians. Beloved sister of Frederick and his wife Annette Spring of Hingham, Roger and his wife Patricia Spring of Hanover and Linda and her husband Charles Graul of Kingston. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Having entered the Congregation on September 8, 1976, Sr. Joseph professed first vows on April 16, 1979 and professed final vows on March 31, 1986. Sr. Joseph's missions included St. Patrick's Residence, Joliet, IL (1979-1982), Kahl Home, Davenport, IA (1982-1983), Carmel Richmond, Staten Island, NY (1983-1986), Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Manchester, NH (1986-1997), and Marian Manor (1997-2020). Trained as a Registered Nurse, she also completed undergraduate and graduate degrees in Health Services Administration. In ministry, Sr. Joseph had been Director of Nursing, Coordinator of Restorative Nursing, and Administrative Assistant. While at Marian Manor, she also served as Bursar and Assistant to the Prioress. Sr. Joseph Jude always showed great personal kindness and compassion to the residents she cared for, and the same kindness was shown to her fellow Sisters.
Before her illness prevented this, Sr. Joseph always enjoyed her evening walks and her time at the family cottage on the beach in Salisbury, MA. She also enjoyed hobbies, including cross stitch. We rejoice knowing the heavy cross of illness has been taken from her shoulders and that she is now in peace in the company of Our Lord and all of those whom she loved on earth. Visitation in the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway (at H St.), SOUTH BOSTON, on Wednesday at 10-11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in the Gate of Heaven Church, 614 E. Fourth St., South Boston, at 11:30 AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends invited to all Services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. Joseph's memory may be made to the Carmelite Sisters, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127,
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020