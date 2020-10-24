1/
M. LESLEY BISSON
BISSON, M. Lesley Of Jupiter, Florida, formerly of Walpole, October 19, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of James T. Bisson, Sr. Loving mother of James T. Bisson, Jr. and his wife Beth of Westwood and the late Joseph Paul Bisson. Cherished grandmother of Jack Madison Bisson. Sister of Jack Evans and wife Erica of Marshfield. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Lesley's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 12 noon to 3 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole at 3:30 PM. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made to: Miramar Retreat Center c/o Fr. Joseph Bisson, 121 Park Street, Duxbury, MA 02332. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
