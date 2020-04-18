|
AALFS WELCH, M. Linden Age 68, of Concord, April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis C. "Taff" Welch, Jr. Daughter of Joann W. Aalfs of Leeds, MA and the late John Linden Aalfs. Sister of Mark Aalfs and wife Bernadette Joolen Aalfs of Seattle, WA; Tom Aalfs of Cornwall, NY; Janet Aalfs and wife Janis Totty of Northampton, MA. Also survived by nephews Homer Aalfs of Seattle, WA and Daniel Aalfs of Binghamton, NY; stepsons Sam Welch of Lunenburg, MA and Joshua Welch of Stonington, CT; brother-in-law Charles Welch of Cambridge, MA; several cousins and their families; and many devoted friends. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, a celebration of Linden's life will be held at Grace Chapel-Lexington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linden's memory may be made to any of the following: The Wilson House; Grace Chapel-Lexington; The Nature Conservancy's Loess Hills Iowa Preserve; World Vision. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020