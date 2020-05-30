Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for M. PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. MILDRED "MILLIE" (SURETTE) PORTER

PORTER, M. Mildred "Millie" (Surette) In Danvers, formerly of Revere, on May 23rd at 96 years. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late George J. Porter, Jr. Loving & proud mother of George J. Porter, III of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Catherine A. Porter of Wakefield, Christopher M. Porter & wife Beth of Wakefield & Cory J. Porter & his companion Corinne Sartoris of Woburn. Adored great-grandmother of Isabel Rose & Jackson Edward & dear sister of 2 deceased brothers & 8 deceased sisters. Late member of the Boston, Quincy & Revere Deaf Clubs. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water St., Danvers, MA 01923. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
