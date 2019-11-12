|
|
DUTTON, M. Patricia (Lydon) Of Sharon, November 10, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Jackson H. Dutton. Loving mother of Barbara A. Ferrara and her husband Steven C. of Sharon, Deborah M. Dutton and her husband Peter M. Young of Westwood, Gregory M. Dutton and his wife Lori G. of Franklin, Patricia A. Dutton Conway and her husband Jeffrey M. of Malvern, PA, and the late Jackson H. Dutton, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Ferrara, Andrew Ferrara, Barrett Conway and his wife Amy, Patrick Dutton, Addison Conway and his wife Alexa, and Emily Dutton. Sister of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Lydon, Margaret "Peggy" Horton, John "Jack" Lydon, and James "Jim" Lydon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pat's Life Celebration on Friday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Service will be held in the Victory Church, 67 High Plain Street (Route 27), Sharon on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Sharon Council on Aging, 219 Massapoag Avenue, Sharon, MA 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019