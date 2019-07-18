|
SPEAR, M. Shepard "Shep" Of North Andover, formerly of North Reading, July 16. Beloved husband of Susan (Smith) Spear. Loving father of Aaron Richard Spear & wife Emilie of Superior, CO and Nathan Shepard Spear & wife Eva of Summerville, SC. Brother of Craig Spear of Lynnfield and Bradford Spear of Amesbury. Cherished grandfather of Cora, Sonja, Lorna, and Vera. Memorial Service in the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St,. Lynnfield on Saturday, August 3 at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centre Congregational Church, Memorial Fund, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019