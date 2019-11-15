|
|
STRONG, Dr. M. Stuart Revered Physician and Teacher Age 95, passed away peacefully at home on November 6th. He was a world-renowned otolaryngologist with tremendous curiosity and enthusiasm for the profession. He was a leader in the development of carbon dioxide lasers that could be used for laryngeal surgery, which in turn improved the lives of patients and changed the specialty forever. As a consummate physician and teacher, he was respected and adored by students and patients. He will be remembered for his professionalism, innovation, enthusiasm for teaching, compassionate care of patients and his unwavering respect for others. Dr. Strong was a professor and former Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM). Educated in Ireland at Trinity College and University College Dublin School of Physics, Dr. Strong came to BUSM in 1952 after completing residencies at the Royal Victoria Eye & Ear Hospital in Dublin, Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, and Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Boston. In 1956, he was named chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at BUSM and chief of Otolaryngology at University Hospital (now Boston Medical Center), and subsequently director of Otolaryngology at Boston City Hospital. He served in these positions until 1985. Dr. Strong also served as president of the Triological Society, the American Laryngological Association, the American Bronco-Esophagological Association and the Society of University Otolaryngologists. Dr. Strong grew up on a farm in Kells, Ireland, the youngest of six children. He came from a remarkable family that remained close despite its geographical dispersion. Two other brothers devoted their lives to medicine, one rising to be President of the Royal College of Physicians in Edinburgh, the other established Christian medical missions with his wife, also a physician, in India and Nepal. Over the last 20 years, Dr. Strong relished his role as head of the North American Strong family, frequently hosting reunions to bring together nieces, nephews and their families. He had many interests outside of work, which he pursued with great enthusiasm. He was an avid tennis player, golfer and fisherman, and had a keen interest in sports cars, woodworking and building and flying model airplanes. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife Sybil were happily married for 64 years until her death in 2015. He is survived by his son Simon Strong of Weston and his wife Sarah, daughter Daphne Foster of Chestnut Hill and her husband Lawrie, and five grandchildren: Maxwell, Clare, Hilary, Audrey and Graham. His entire world-wide family is forever grateful for his love, support and guidance. He was a born teacher and encouraged all those around him to always do their best. His generous spirit and concern for the welfare of others established a role model for all to follow. He is remembered for many frequent expressions but none more than "Well done, well done.' He will be sorely missed. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 1: Trustees of Boston University - Otolaryngology Discretionary Fund (mailing address: Boston University School of Medicine - Development Office, 72 E. Concord St. L291, Boston, MA 02218) or 2: Living Fully Dying Well Fund of Carleton-Willard Village, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
View the online memorial for Dr. M. Stuart STRONG
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019