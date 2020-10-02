1/
M. VIRGINIA MCDERMOTT
McDERMOTT, M. Virginia M. Virginia (Morrissey) McDermott, of Medford, Oct. 1, age 103. Beloved wife of the late James McDermott. Daughter of the late John and Anastasia (Murphy) Morrissey. Aunt of Kevin F. Morrissey of Plymouth, Thomas J. Morrissey of Colonie, NY, Christopher J. Morrissey of Danbury, CT, Joyce T. McKenna of Salisbury, Margaret A. Dowd of Duxbury, Martin Morrissey of Kingston, Robert M. Morrissey of Middleboro, Fr. Christopher McDermott of Philadelphia, PA and Susan McDermott of TX. Sister of the late John Morrissey. Visitation will be held in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD on Monday from 10 - 12, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford at 12:30. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com. Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home Medford

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
