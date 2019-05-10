Boston Globe Obituaries
PRESTON, M. Wayne Of Lynn, May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Laura M. (Healey) Preston. Loving father of Dana C. Preston of California, David W. Preston & Daniel S. Preston both of Georgetown. Caring brother of Ann Steinkamp of Kansas, Donald Preston of Missouri, and the late Edward Preston. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 4:00-8:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to in Wayne's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
