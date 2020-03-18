Boston Globe Obituaries
|
M. WENDY WATSON

M. WENDY WATSON Obituary
WATSON, M. Wendy Of Arlington, March 16th, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Marjorie and Kenneth Matheson, Jr. Loving sister of Kenneth Matheson and his wife Carolyn of Yarmouth Port, and the late Susan Lee Matheson. Devoted aunt of Christopher Matheson and his wife Jennifer, Andrew Matheson and his wife Audrey, and Lynn Scare and her husband Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., Arlington, on Tuesday, March 24th at 11 am. Meet at middle gate on Medford St. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
