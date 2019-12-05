Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Resources
More Obituaries for M. BIBBINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. WYLLIS "BILL" BIBBINS


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. WYLLIS "BILL" BIBBINS Obituary
BIBBINS, M. Wyllis "Bill" Of Cambridge, age 87, died peacefully, Dec. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Julia "Judy" Bibbins. Devoted father of Patrick Bibbins and his wife Susan of Medford, Emily Silas and her husband Edward of Cambridge and Lydia De Jesus and her husband Jose of Brockton. Also survived by grandchildren Emery and Gavin Bibbins, Omar and Desmond Silas, and Angel, Samantha and Lilly De Jesus. Bill was an architect and partner in the firm Davies & Bibbins. A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Dec. 21, at 11:00 AM, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Cambridge. Memorial donations may be made to Cambridge Community Foundation. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge

View the online memorial for M. Wyllis "Bill" BIBBINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -