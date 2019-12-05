|
BIBBINS, M. Wyllis "Bill" Of Cambridge, age 87, died peacefully, Dec. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Julia "Judy" Bibbins. Devoted father of Patrick Bibbins and his wife Susan of Medford, Emily Silas and her husband Edward of Cambridge and Lydia De Jesus and her husband Jose of Brockton. Also survived by grandchildren Emery and Gavin Bibbins, Omar and Desmond Silas, and Angel, Samantha and Lilly De Jesus. Bill was an architect and partner in the firm Davies & Bibbins. A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Dec. 21, at 11:00 AM, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Cambridge. Memorial donations may be made to Cambridge Community Foundation. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019