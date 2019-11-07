Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for MABEL WALKINSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MABEL C. (MOODIE) WALKINSHAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MABEL C. (MOODIE) WALKINSHAW Obituary
WALKINSHAW, Mabel C. (Moodie) Of Jupiter, FL, and formerly of West Melbourne, FL, and Arlington and Rockport, MA, passed away on November 5, 2019. Wife of John A. Mother of David and his wife Diane of Jupiter, FL, Steven of Rockport, MA, Scott and his husband Thomas Holleran of Jupiter, FL, and Stacey Gunn of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Mother-in-law of the late Mary Lynn Walkinshaw. Grandmother of Corey O'Loughlin and her husband Michael, Erica Eggerman and her husband Matthew, Kasey and Matthew Walkinshaw and Patrick Vossmer. Great-grandmother of Colin and Adeline O'Loughlin and Owen Eggerman. Sister of Ruth Pearson, Duncan Moodie, Marion Lane and the late Carol Libby. A private Graveside Service will be planned for a later date. Donations in Mabel's name may be made to Vitas Hospice: www.vitascommunityconnection.org or 4200 Northcorp Pkwy., Ste. 140, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MABEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -