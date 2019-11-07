|
WALKINSHAW, Mabel C. (Moodie) Of Jupiter, FL, and formerly of West Melbourne, FL, and Arlington and Rockport, MA, passed away on November 5, 2019. Wife of John A. Mother of David and his wife Diane of Jupiter, FL, Steven of Rockport, MA, Scott and his husband Thomas Holleran of Jupiter, FL, and Stacey Gunn of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Mother-in-law of the late Mary Lynn Walkinshaw. Grandmother of Corey O'Loughlin and her husband Michael, Erica Eggerman and her husband Matthew, Kasey and Matthew Walkinshaw and Patrick Vossmer. Great-grandmother of Colin and Adeline O'Loughlin and Owen Eggerman. Sister of Ruth Pearson, Duncan Moodie, Marion Lane and the late Carol Libby. A private Graveside Service will be planned for a later date. Donations in Mabel's name may be made to Vitas Hospice: www.vitascommunityconnection.org or 4200 Northcorp Pkwy., Ste. 140, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019