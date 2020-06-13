Boston Globe Obituaries
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
MABEL J. (TAYLOR) ST. GEORGE


2020 - 2020
MABEL J. (TAYLOR) ST. GEORGE Obituary
ST. GEORGE, Mabel J. (Taylor) "Sis" Of Winthrop, June 11, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence "Bud" St. George and the loving mother of Lawrence R. St. George, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Dallas F. Taylor, Albert L. Taylor and William Taylor. Cherished grandmother of Cyndi and Taylor. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020
