LOMBARDO, Mabel L. (DiTullio) Quite Possibly the Most Graceful Woman in the World Quite possibly the most graceful woman in the world, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on May 27, 2020 at 2:15 pm. Our tears were no match for the cheers in heaven. Mabel Lillian (DiTullio) Lombardo was a special loving daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, great-grandmother and friend to so many lucky people. She was beautiful, compassionate and graceful throughout her entire life. Mabel was married to Sal Lombardo, who passed away in 2008. She was born on June 26, 1923 in Quincy, where she lived almost all of her life and was to turn 97 in one month. Mabel and Sal fell in love before WWII and were devoted to one another. Mabel saved all of his love letters and he signed each one "yours to love" or "love me as I love you." They were forever romantic. They were married in 1946 and lived in Sal's parents house in Somerville before Sal built her dream house in Quincy, where she would be closer to her family. Mabel was a great cook! Her dinners were the stuff of legends. Where do we begin? Stuffed artichokes? Roasted peppers? Sal would bring them home by the case and we have sweet memories of her at the kitchen counter, tirelessly preparing food with love. There was always a platter of chicken cutlets in the fridge and pounds of gnocchi in ziplocks in the freezer. She liked to make them around 10 o'clock at night if she was bored. The highlight of our summer Cousin's Weekends down the Cape would be her cooking lessons. The entire family chipped in, making an organized mess, listening to Nana and watching carefully as she taught so many of her favorite recipes. For many years, Mabel and Sal hosted a spectacular Christmas Eve party. There was always room for one more at the table. And Mabel always had a stash of presents so everyone got to sit on Santa's lap. Was there ever a family that did not receive one of her famous apple pies? Cortland apples were her secret. Summertime brought many pool parties to Adams Street - so many pounds of pasta and sausages! Mabel had a sense of style that was unparalleled. She could put together fabulous outfits, always with an incredible pocketbook. Mabel was humble. She never knew how many young women she influenced. High schoolers to longtime friends were able to talk to her and she would listen without judgement. She knew how to say the right thing to help them along. She knew the right time for a hug. She was patient. Even in her busy life, she always made the time for you. And then there was the time Frank Sinatra kissed her left cheek. "I'll never wash my cheek again!" she said. Certainly a highlight in her life and a favorite story to tell. Mabel loved Tom Brady and the Patriots. She had her favorite TB shirt and beads she wore to watch every game. Traveling was very important, as was keeping in touch with her Italian family. There were many trips to Sicily and Filetto. Cruises around the Caribbean in a sailboat or an ocean liner. Hong Kong. Brazil. Skiing in Switzerland. And she was a daredevil! Parasailing at 50. Whitewater rafting on the Colorado. Mabel was always ready for an adventure! Mabel leaves a legacy of a loving family. Paula Lombardo of Braintree and her son Nicholas Colia. Daughter Alessandra Hashemi, her husband Paymon and Mabel's first great-grandchild, Giavana. Vincent Lombardo of Canton and his fiancée Natalie Flaherty and son Sal. His daughter Francesca Lombardo Carbotti and her husband Jordan. Dennis Lombardo and his dearly departed wife Cindy. Their daughter Jessica Bigge and her husband Richie and great-granddaughter Hazel. Sons David and his fiancée Julia Kacmarek and Matthew and his fiancée Kate Gragnolati. Nina Barros, her husband David and their children Manny and Joe. Francelina Cruz is our angel who took care of Mabel like she was her own mother for 4 years. We love her very much and will never forget all she has done for us. Mabel also has many adoring nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to Covid-19 the Services will be private. We will plan a Celebration of her Life in the future. Donations can be made to The Sal and Mabel Lombardo Scholarship Fund. Make checks out to East Boston K-Trust. EB Kiwanis Club, PO Box 503, East Boston, MA 02128, or the Friendly Food Pantry, PO Box 802, Randolph, MA 02368. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020