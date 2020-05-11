|
|
LAURIE, Mabel (Ussher) Age 89, formerly of Sharon and Foxborough, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Baypointe in Brockton of complications of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late D. Scott Laurie. Mabel was born in Boston on September 10, 1930 and was raised in Brighton. She married Scott on May 25, 1952. They spent most of their married life in Sharon. Mabel worked for the Sharon Credit Union for many years. Mabel enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, but mostly loved being with her family and extended family. She was especially known for her Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas brunches. Devoted mother of Patricia Young and her husband Bruce of Foxborough, David Laurie and his companion Deborah Messier of South Attleboro, Susan Gillpatrick and her husband Dennis of East Bridgewater, and Brenda Laurie of Whitman. Beloved grandmother of Matthew Young and his wife Janine of Braintree, Brian Young of Cumberland, RI, Victoria Rodenbush and her husband Jonathan of Brockton, Kenneth Gillpatrick and his wife Natasha of Brockton and Joseph Tavares of South Attleboro. Loving great-grandmother of Grayson, Camden and August Young and Sophia and Jonathan Rodenbush. Mabel is also survived by her brother Donald Ussher, sister-in-law Diane Ussher, brother-in-law Iver Jacobsen, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Walter, Jr. and Charles and her sister Rachel Jacobsen. Funeral Services are private and are under the care of Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home in WALPOLE. A Celebration of Mabel's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mabel's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons F.H.
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020