|
|
ROWLEY, Mabel Of Westford, beloved wife of the late John Rowley and daughter of the late Harold and Frances (Zagarella) Thomas, entered into eternal rest on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Paul and his wife Paula Rowley of South Windsor, CT; Susan O'Malley of Milford, NH; her sister Rita Bonina and her husband Charles of South Weymouth, MA, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Vincent Thomas. Visiting Hours: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 Am to 11:00 Am at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041 www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019