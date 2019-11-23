|
|
EGAN, Mabel T. (Cook) Of Walpole, November 18, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Egan. Mother of David A. Egan and his wife Karen A. of Louden, TN, Charles E. Egan and his wife Regina P. of Brewster, Kathryn M. Awalt and her husband Robert B. of East Bridgewater, William J. Egan and his wife Sandra M. of Mendon, Anne L. Kelley and her husband Gregory of Walpole and Marty T. Marsoobian and her husband John of Westwood. Also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home, 892 Main Street, WALPOLE, Tuesday, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10:00 a.m.. Relatives and friends invited, Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116, St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110, or , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019