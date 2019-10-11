|
WHITESIDE, Mabel "Maisie" Age 74, of Cambridge, died on September 29, after a long illness. Beloved mother of Molle and Zack. Survived by sisters Jenny Littlefield, Olivia Huntington, and Jane Shaw, and brother Ronald T. Lyman. Maisie was a graduate of the Winsor School, Case Western Reserve (BA), and Lesley University (MA in Education). She married Alexander Whiteside in 1977 and moved to Milton to raise their children. Though her marriage did not last, she and Alex remained good friends and co-parents. She was a devoted special needs professional at the Massachusetts Hospital School, and later a home health aide. She was a kind patient, and much-loved presence in her client's lives. Maisie delighted in literature, particularly poetry. She was herself a talented poet and writer. Each summer in Wareham, she wrote and directed plays for her children and their many cousins to perform. Maisie infused creativity into everything, organizing scavenger hunts and dinner parties, making books, dolls, and intricate Christmas stockings for her children. She will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11am, Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maisie's name to the :
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019