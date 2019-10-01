Boston Globe Obituaries
SISTER MADELINE BIRMINGHAM R.C.


1924 - 2019
SISTER MADELINE BIRMINGHAM R.C. Obituary
BIRMINGHAM, R.C., SISTER MADELINE CENACLE COMMUNITY Age 95, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Chicago. She had been a member of the Religious Cenacle Community for 64 years. Born July 24, 1924 in Boston, MA to the late Gertrude, nee Longdin and the late William Birmingham. Loving sister of Catherine (late Anthony) Pierni and the late Mary (the late Norman) Watts. Dear aunt of David (Peggy) Watts. Survived by many cousins and family. Madeline joined the Navy in 1944 and served as a Yeoman 1st Class. She entered the Cenacle Community in 1955 and had ministered in Ronkonkoma, NY, Mt. Kisco, NY, New Jersey, Boston, MA and Chicago. She was on staff at the Center for Religious Development in Cambridge, MA. The Center provided assistance to experienced Spiritual Directors. Sr. Madeline, with Fr. Bill Connolly, brought the Center's program to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada and Mauritius. She co-authored Witnessing to the Fire, a book for Spiritual Directors. All Services will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at The Cenacle in Chicago. Services entrusted to the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home, Chicago, IL 773-631-1240.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
