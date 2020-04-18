|
BROWN, Madeline Artist, Teacher, and WBZ's "Granny Brown" Madeline Brown died April 14, 2020 in Norwood, MA from coronavirus. She was born Madeline Elizabeth Devizia on March 23, 1922 to Carma and Elizabeth Devizia in Boston, MA. She graduated from Girls' Latin School and received a full scholarship to Boston University, where she was a member of the Honor Society and the Dramatic Club and earned a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. She was a fashion model with the Rogers Modeling Agency, as well as a visual artist specializing in oil paintings and pencil drawings. She married Donald Brown in 1944 and had two sons, Donald, Jr. and Richard. She spent decades as an art teacher for the Dedham Public School system and was named Massachusetts Art Educator of the Year in 1979 by the Massachusetts Art Education Association. Madeline may have been best known for her recurring character "Granny Brown" on Dave Maynard's iconic WBZ radio show "Maynard in the Morning." She volunteered at many of Maynard's fundraising events for Boston medical charities. She enjoyed traveling the world, especially her trips to Ireland. She spent many hours entertaining her granddaughters with arts and crafts and taking them on long hunts through the grass for four leaf clovers. She is survived by her son Richard of Northfield, VT, her granddaughters Jennifer of Providence, RI and Elizabeth of Los Angeles, CA and her great-grandson John Robert. Services will be held at a later date.
