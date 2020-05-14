|
BUTTRICK, Madeline (Ennis) Age 98, of Needham, passed away Monday, May 11th of complications from COVID-19. Born in Syracuse, New York in 1921 and educated in their schools and Syracuse Secretarial School, she was the last of the seven children of Martha (Allen) and Charles W. Ennis who were lifelong Syracuse residents. She was the devoted wife of 42 years to the love of her life, the late Sgt. Walter J. Buttrick of Watertown who passed away in 1988. She was also predeceased by her first born son, Lt. Col. Walter J. Buttrick, Jr. of Norwalk, CT. Madeline is survived by her son Doug and his husband Renato of West Hollywood, CA and her son Steven and his wife Sharon of North Attleboro and her grandchildren Sarah and Seth. Before marriage, she was employed as Executive Secretary to Huntington B. Crouse, Jr. of Crouse Hinds Co. in Syracuse, the world-renowned manufacturer of traffic lights. The traffic light outside Starbucks in Needham Heights is a Crouse Hinds Co. light. While in Secretarial School, Madeline attended the Alpha Iota International Business School Sorority Convention in Milwaukee, WI with 250 participants where she was voted the Ideal Secretary of 1943. At the time, she was President of the Syracuse chapter of the sorority. After her marriage in 1946 and move to Allston, she was employed as a secretary at Mack Motor Truck Co. in Watertown. She moved to Needham in 1952 and was a 29-year employee of Calvert's Department Store. Madeline enjoyed doing crochet work and produced countless afghans, dresser scarves and seven large tablecloths. She enjoyed baking, walking, swimming, horseback riding and was an avid reader. She was also a tireless "dirt under the fingernails" gardener. Her plants flourished and she was quick to share them with others. A forever people person after her work life ended, Madeline volunteered for 19 years at Beth Israel Hospital in Needham and for 18 years at the Needham Council on Aging. She also worked the polls for many years. Madeline was a member of Carter Memorial Methodist Church in Needham where her whole family faithfully worshipped for over 68 years. A private family Memorial Service and Burial will be held. To share a memory of Madeline, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020