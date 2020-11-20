1/
MADELINE D. (SHEEHAN) SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN, Madeline D. (Sheehan) Of Quincy, formerly of Mattapan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19th at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Christopher F. Devoted mother of Michael F. Sullivan and his wife Joan, Christine M. Sullivan, Gail Sullivan, Maura A. Sullivan, John L. Sullivan and his wife Jun, Deidre M. Brod and her husband Staley. Sister of the late Margaret Sheehan, Agnes Zalewski, Zeta Geswell, Maryellen Hickey, and Josephine Randall. Loving nana of Lauren, Bryan, Michael, Jonathan, Ciara, and Liam. Great-grandmother of Wyatt, Cal, and William. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:15 am. The visitation will be followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Tuesday morning at 10:30. Burial at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Madeline D. (Sheehan) SULLIVAN


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
