|
|
DeSIMONE, Madeline (Marcellin) Of Wakefield, formerly of East Boston, Dec. 18, 2019, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Frederick DeSimone, Sr. with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Carl L. DeSimone and his wife Karen of Bradenton, FL, James DeSimone and his wife Theresa of Wakefield, and the late Frederick DeSimone, Jr. and his late wife Charlotte. Dear sister of Mary Sanchez and her husband Ray of Duchesne, UT, Frank Marcellin and his wife Gloria of Salt Lake City, UT, and the late Norma, Gerry, James, and Peggy. Cherished grandmother of Liza Internicola and her husband Dan, Erica Capogreco and her husband Roberto "Chickie", Dawn Fonseca and her partner Al, Michelle Gauetta and her husband Vincent, Frederick DeSimone, III, and Katelyn Jarvis and her husband Patrick. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Samantha and her husband Mike, Sarah, Serena, Nicholas, Michalena, Antonio, and Lola, and great-great-granddaughter Isabella. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Madeline during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, Dec. 20 from 4-8pm, and again on Saturday at 9am, before leaving in procession to St. Joseph Parish, 173 Albion St., Wakefield for her Funeral Service celebrated at 10am. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Donations in memory of Madeline may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online tribute, or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019