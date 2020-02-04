Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Home
426 Broadway (Rt. 129)
LYNN, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Home
426 Broadway (Rt. 129)
LYNN, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Lynn, MA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MADELINE (KOPUNETZ) DIBENEDETTO

MADELINE (KOPUNETZ) DIBENEDETTO Obituary
DiBENEDETTO, Madeline (Kopunetz) Of Peabody, Feb. 2. Wife of Andrew DiBenedetto; mother of Ava Hughes and her husband Raymond of Peabody and Ramona Ciampa and her significant other, Kevin Baez of Lynn; grandmother of Jared Hughes of Peabody; sister of Louise Andrews and her late husband William of Nahant, Ottilia Carlson and her late husband Morgan of British Columbia, and the late Eva Cronis and her late husband Teddy; she also leaves her brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Jacqueline DiBenedetto of Wakefield; and her nieces and nephews; Eugene Andrews and his wife Lisa, Zachary Andrews and his wife Dorothy, Roland Andrews, Ricky Mammel, Wayne Mammel, and Jeanne Campbell. Her Funeral will be held on Friday at 9:30AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lynn at 10:30AM. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4-8PM. Those who prefer may make donations "in memory of Madeline DiBenedetto" to the Multiple Myeloma program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
